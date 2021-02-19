Danville, Pa. – Shipment delays caused by nationwide severe weather continue to force COVID-19 vaccine appointments to be rescheduled at Geisinger.

Geisinger is reaching out directly to those individuals whose vaccine appointments need to be rescheduled and providing them a new appointment time. If your appointment is not until next week, you may be contacted over the next several days. You may see an updated appointment date and time in your myGeisinger account prior to receiving a phone call, email or text message.

If your second dose is being rescheduled, be advised that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued updated guidance that it is safe to receive your second dose as many as 42 days after your first. Geisinger is committed to honoring all existing appointments as supplies allow.

The vaccine appointment changes are as follows by location:

At the Geisinger Lewistown Hospital Vaccine Center:

Saturday, Feb. 20: All first- and second-dose appointments are being rescheduled.

Sunday, Feb. 21: All first-dose appointments are being rescheduled. Second-dose vaccine appointments originally rescheduled from Friday, Feb. 19 will continue on the revised Sunday schedule.

Monday, Feb. 22: All first- and second-dose appointments are being rescheduled.

Tuesday, Feb. 23: All first- and second-dose appointments are being rescheduled.

At the Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital Vaccine Center:

Saturday, Feb. 20: All first- and second-dose appointments are being rescheduled.

Sunday, Feb. 21: All first-dose appointments are being rescheduled. Second-dose vaccine appointments originally rescheduled from Friday, Feb. 19 will continue on the revised Sunday schedule.

Monday, Feb. 22: All first- and second-dose appointments are being rescheduled.

Tuesday, Feb. 23: All first- and second-dose appointments are being rescheduled.

At the Geisinger Health Plan Building (Danville) Vaccine Center:

Saturday, Feb. 20: All first- and second-dose appointments are being rescheduled.

Sunday, Feb. 21: All first- and second-dose appointments are being rescheduled.

Monday, Feb. 22: All first- and second-dose appointments are being rescheduled.

Tuesday, Feb. 23: All first- and second-dose appointments are being rescheduled.

At the Geisinger CenterPoint (Jenkins Township) Vaccine Center:

Saturday, Feb. 20: All first- and second-dose appointments are being rescheduled.

Sunday, Feb. 21: All first-dose appointments are being rescheduled. Second-dose vaccine appointments originally rescheduled from Friday, Feb. 19 will continue on the revised Sunday schedule.

Monday, Feb. 22: All first- and second-dose appointments are being rescheduled.

Tuesday, Feb. 23: All first- and second-dose appointments are being rescheduled.

Additional adjustments may occur as needed based on supplies and weather. Those with vaccine appointments are encouraged to check their myGeisinger accounts for updates on vaccine rescheduling or visit geisinger.org/COVIDvax. We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as Geisinger works as quickly as possible to reschedule appointments.