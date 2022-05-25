In mid-May, confirmed COVID-19 cases began to climb, with many north central Pa. counties shifting from medium to high community transmission.

According to CDC data calculated on Thursday, May 19, many north central Pa. counties currently fall under the high transmission category, which comes with a recommendation of masking in indoor settings.

Counties under the high community transmission category include: Potter, Tioga, Bradford, Clinton, Sullivan, Lycoming, Montour, and Columbia.

Union, Synder, and Northumberland Counties are reported as medium level transmission. Centre County is low transmission.

Mayo Clinic data indicates that the rise in cases began as early as May 13 in Columbia and Montour counties before gradually expanding into other north central Pa. counties; by May 19, all north central Pa. counties (with the exception of Bradford and Synder County) crossed into a new threshold: between 25-50 daily cases per 100,000 people.

Bradford County has been a consistent outlier in the state and across the country. The county is currently recording 80.4 daily cases per 100,000 people.

Only a fraction of these new cases end up as hospitalizations. Of the statewide total cases in the past seven days, 30,553, the CDC reports an average of 181 new hospital admissions per day.

According to UPMC data, hospitalizations are not concentrated in the north central Pa. region.

As of Tuesday, May 24, 2022, across the UPMC system, UPMC is treating 189 inpatients who are positive for COVID-19—14 of whom are being treated at UPMC hospitals in north central Pa, said Tyler Wagner, UPMC Senior Manager, Public Relations, North Central Pa. Region.

Regional hospitals include UPMC Williamsport, UPMC Muncy, UPMC Cole in Coudersport, UPMC Wellsboro, and UPMC Lock Haven.

