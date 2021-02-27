Harrisburg, Pa. – Senator Mario Scavello (R-Monroe/Northampton) announced Saturday morning that the Senate approved House Bill 326, which would expand the National Guard's authority to distribute and administer the COVID-19 vaccine to Pennsylvanians.

Scavello said the bill would empower the Pennsylvania National Guard to set up regional vaccine distribution sites and expand the Guard's authority to collect, secure and transport doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"National Guard units have already been conducting tests, sanitizing facilities, providing logistical support and delivering meals and personal protective equipment during the pandemic," Scavello said in a Feb. 27 Facebook post. "House Bill 326 would expand their authority to distribute and administer the vaccine to eligible Pennsylvanians who want to receive it."

But the measure still needs approval from Governor Tom Wolf to become law. The Wolf Administration previously expressed opposition to it.

"This bill does not create more doses of the vaccine," the Wolf Administration said in a statement reported by FOX-43 and WGAL-8. "Vaccines for theses sites mean that the Department of Health will have to allocate them away from other community providers like hospitals and pharmacies and our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, like those in long-term care facilities and congregate care settings."

The Wolf Administration added that the bill interferes with the Governor's ability to command the Guard, whose medical units are already relied upon by long-term care facilities as crisis staffing during outbreaks.

"The integrity of that mission is very important to our most vulnerable populations," the Wolf Administration told FOX-43 and WGAL-8.