Harrisburg, Pa. – Senator Gene Yaw (R-23) is advising area veterans and school districts to take advantage of available assistance and grant funding during this difficult time.

Assistance for veterans and their beneficiaries is available through the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs' Veterans Temporary Assistance Program, while available school grants are part of Act 30 of 2020.

“For many veterans around the 23rd Senatorial District, the last few months have been very difficult due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Senator Yaw said. “Veterans who face an unexpected financial need for the necessities of life such as food, shelter, fuel and clothing can find help through this program.”

Eligible veterans or their beneficiaries can qualify for an amount not to exceed $1,600 in a 12-month period. Eligibility requirements include: a person who served in the Armed Forces of the United States (discharged under honorable conditions), died in service or was killed in action, or suffered a service-connected disability.

To apply, contact the County Veterans Affairs Director in your county. For more information about the program, see the Veterans Temporary Assistance webpage.

Schools in Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Susquehanna, and Union Counties can apply to receive additional grant funding to protect the health and safety of students, faculty, and staff through the the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency’s Egrants website.

Nearly $200 million was set aside in May as part of Act 30 of 2020 in order to help schools deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. In June, $150 million was distributed through the COVID-19 Disaster Emergency School Health and Safety Grant program. The remaining $49.8 million is still available.

School districts must apply to receive funding to meet new educational and safety needs during COVID-19 through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief program.

The funds can be used to:

Purchase cleaning and sanitizing products

Conduct training and professional development for sanitation and infection prevention

Purchase equipment

Modify school facilities to support social distancing

Mental health services and support

Technology for distance learning

Other health and safety programs, items, or services

The program is funded through Pennsylvania's share of the CARES Act.