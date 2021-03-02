Muncy, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC) began distributing the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to staff and inmates at State Correctional Institution (SCI) at Muncy today.

SCI Muncy is the third DOC facility to receive vaccine doses. On Feb. 18, SCI Waymart and SCI Laurel Highlands began distributing their allocated doses of the Moderna vaccine to staff and inmates.

Muncy, Waymart, and Laurel Highlands were among the first facilities to receive vaccinations because "they are the most medically vulnerable and both institutions serve as a nursing home-type facility with more than half of their population being 65 and older," according to the DOC.

Inmates will receive their second dose 4 weeks from the date of their initial dose. Staff have been instructed to report back to the medical outpatient area exactly 28 days following their first dose.

The DOC is not requiring staff or inmates to get the vaccine; however, it is strongly encouraged.

As an incentive, inmates receive $25.00 upon completion of the second dose. The $25.00 is credited to the inmate's commissary account. "This statewide inmate incentive comes from the Inmate General Welfare Fund which is NOT taxpayer funding from the General Fund appropriated by the General Assembly," according to the DOC's FAQ page.

While the DOC states its leadership "has been vocal proponents of offering staff incentives for getting the vaccination," it is unknown what, if any, incentives have been offered to staff at this time.

SCI Muncy is a medium/maximum security facility for adult female offenders located in the borough of Muncy, approximately 18 miles east of Williamsport.