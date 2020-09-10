Harrisburg, Pa. -- The state Senate has approved a bill that puts decisions about school sports and activities, including policies regarding spectators, in the hands of individual school districts. Gov. Wolf plans to veto the bill.

"School districts should not have unilateral authority to suspend guidelines," said the governor at a press conference today. He cannot conceive of an overriding of the veto, he said, appearing confident that his expected veto will stand.

"The virus is saying 'bring people together, I'd love that!'" said Gov. Wolf. Guidelines are in place to keep that from happening, and he suggested that this bill would erode those measures to protect communities.

The governor already granted local school officials the authority to make decisions about how best to approach student instruction this year. Since school sports and other activities are also part of children’s educational experience, Republicans say it makes sense for those decisions to be made at the local level as well.

House Bill 2787 would grant the governing authority of a school entity or nonpublic school the exclusive authority to determine whether to hold school sports and extracurricular activities in-person during the 2020-21 school year.

Under the bill, school officials would be responsible for establishing safety protocols for permitting visitors and spectators to attend sports and in-person extracurricular activities; limits on gatherings for indoor and outdoor sports and in-person extracurricular activities to ensure social distancing; protocols for sports consistent with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Considerations for Youth Sports; and methods of ensuring that social distancing and other safety measures are in place for students, staff and spectators.

"I don't see how this bill adds anything to the safety, health, economic, or educational value of Pennsylvania," said Gov. Wolf.