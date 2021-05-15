Camp Hill, Pa. -- Rite Aid announced that it will now administer COVID-19 vaccines to anyone aged 12 or older at all locations that offer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine following the recent expansion to the vaccine's emergency use authorization.

Guardians for those under age 18 can now schedule appointments online using the Rite Aid scheduling tool.

Those ages 12 through 17 are only allowed to be vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine. No other vaccine has received authorization to be used on this age group.

Schools and other organizations may inquire about holding vaccine clinics directly with the company by clicking here.

Eligible entities include schools, community centers, churches, and workplaces. All clinics will be conducted by Rite Aid’s pharmacy team.

“Opening eligibility for those 12 and older is a major step forward in the effort to get as many people vaccinated as possible and help bring an end to the pandemic,” said Jim Peters, Rite Aid's chief operating officer.

“But we know that availability of the vaccine is just one step. It’s important to reach people where they learn, gather, work, and worship. To make the vaccination process as safe and seamless as possible, we've designed a tool on our website that makes scheduling a pop-up clinic simple. Whether it’s COVID-19 testing or vaccine clinics, we’re eager to help our communities thrive.”