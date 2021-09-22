Danville -- Starting Wednesday, September 22, Geisinger's in-person visitation policies will change based on increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. The change applies to all hospital and outpatient locations.
At all hospitals, changes include:
- Admitted patients will be allowed two designated visitors through the duration of a hospital stay, meaning visitors may not switch out with other visitors.
- Designated visitors will receive an identification wristband that they must wear for the duration of the patient’s stay.
- Emergency room patients will be permitted one visitor for the duration of their stay once the patient is in the treatment area.
- Emergency room patients who are positive for COVID-19 or who are suspected of having COVID-19 are not permitted visitors.
At all outpatient locations, changes include:
- No visitors are permitted during outpatient appointments, unless medically necessary.
- Outpatient appointments include certain surgeries, mental or behavioral health, primary care and others.
- A medical necessity for a visitor includes when the patient is under age 18 or has a physical, intellectual, developmental or cognitive disability, a communication barrier or a behavioral concern.
Geisinger encourages alternate means of visiting with a loved one in the hospital, including phone calls and virtual visits through Facetime, Skype or other means.
For the latest updates on Geisinger's visitation policies, visit Geisinger.org/COVIDVisitation.