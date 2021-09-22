Danville -- Starting Wednesday, September 22, Geisinger's in-person visitation policies will change based on increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. The change applies to all hospital and outpatient locations.

At all hospitals, changes include:

Admitted patients will be allowed two designated visitors through the duration of a hospital stay, meaning visitors may not switch out with other visitors.

Designated visitors will receive an identification wristband that they must wear for the duration of the patient’s stay.

Emergency room patients will be permitted one visitor for the duration of their stay once the patient is in the treatment area.

Emergency room patients who are positive for COVID-19 or who are suspected of having COVID-19 are not permitted visitors.

At all outpatient locations, changes include:

No visitors are permitted during outpatient appointments, unless medically necessary.

Outpatient appointments include certain surgeries, mental or behavioral health, primary care and others.

A medical necessity for a visitor includes when the patient is under age 18 or has a physical, intellectual, developmental or cognitive disability, a communication barrier or a behavioral concern.

Geisinger encourages alternate means of visiting with a loved one in the hospital, including phone calls and virtual visits through Facetime, Skype or other means.

For the latest updates on Geisinger's visitation policies, visit Geisinger.org/COVIDVisitation.



