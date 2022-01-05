The scientific community is altering official recommendations in response to observed changes in COVID-19 transmission. These changes are not a response to the severity of the virus, only contraction and transmission of the virus.

CDC Guidelines

Last week, the CDC updated isolation and quarantine recommendations for the public given current knowledge of COVID-19 and the Omicron variant, according to their website.

"The change is motivated by science demonstrating that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the 1-2 days prior to onset of symptoms and the 2-3 days after," stated the CDC update.

This conclusion lead to reduced isolation recommendations. According to the CDC, people with COVID-19 should isolate for 5 days and if they are asymptomatic or their symptoms are resolving (without fever for 24 hours), follow that by 5 days of wearing a mask when around others.

Recommendations for people who are exposed to COVID-19 are also updated. If you are unvaccinated or more than 6 months out from your second mRNA dose (or more than 2 months after the J&J vaccine) and you are not yet boosted, CDC recommends a quarantine for 5 days followed by strict mask use for an additional 5 days. If a 5-day quarantine is not feasible, it is imperative that an exposed person wear a well-fitting mask at all times when around others for 10 days after exposure.

People who have received their booster shot do not need to quarantine following an exposure but should wear a mask for 10 days after the exposure. For all those exposed, best practice would also include a test for COVID-19 at day 5 after exposure. If symptoms occur, individuals should immediately quarantine until a negative test confirms symptoms are not attributable to COVID-19.

Regional statistics

Regional hospitals continue to see high rates of severe COVID-19 hospitalization. Regional statistics indicate the daily trends in each northcentral Pa. county.

Pennsylvania is averaging about 21,000 new confirmed cases per day, according to Department of Health data from the past three days.

Each northcentral Pa. county is also experiencing an increase in confirmed cases each day.

Bradford - Confirmed: 9, 569 (+84 since Tues, Jan. 4); Deaths: 157

Centre - Confirmed: 24,573 (+225 since Tues, Jan. 4); Deaths: 293

Clinton - Confirmed: 6,265 (+41 since Tues, Jan. 4); Deaths: 108

Columbia - Confirmed: 10,419 (+115 since Tues, Jan. 4); Deaths: 192

Lycoming - Confirmed: 18,646 (+180 since Tues, Jan. 4); Deaths: 448

Montour - Confirmed: 3,156 (+37 since Tues, Jan. 4); Deaths: 81

Northumberland - Confirmed: 15,726 (+130 since Tues, Jan. 4); Deaths: 478

Potter - Confirmed: 2,331 (+4 since Tues, Jan. 4); Deaths: 79

Snyder - Confirmed: 5,277 (+47 since Tues, Jan. 4); Deaths: 134

Sullivan - Confirmed: 684 (+6 since Tues, Jan. 4); Deaths: 31

Tioga - Confirmed: 4,733 (+28 since Tues, Jan. 4); Deaths: 172

Union - Confirmed: 7,470 (+46 since Tues, Jan. 4); Deaths: 46

Hospital Update

UPMC System

"As of Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, across the UPMC system in the U.S., we are treating 844 inpatients who are positive for COVID-19 – 92 of whom are being treated at UPMC hospitals in north central Pa," said Tyler Wagner, UPMC Public Relations.

Geisinger System

In the hospital: 318

Not fully vaccinated: 270 (85%)

Fully vaccinated: 48

>180 days since last vaccination: 37

<180 days since last vaccination: 11

*Last vaccination means since second dose or booster

In the ICUs: 76

Not fully vaccinated: 68 (89%)

Fully vaccinated: 8

On ventilators: 48

Not fully vaccinated: 45 (94%)

Fully vaccinated: 3



