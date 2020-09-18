Harrisburg, Pa. -- A slight revision made Friday to the posted COVID-19 mitigation guidelines for restaurants and bars now extends closing time for these establishments an hour later.

Original guidance from the state required establishments to cut off sales of alcohol at 10 p.m., but the updated rules reflect an additional hour granted to patrons and servers.

Related reading: Gov. Wolf: Restaurants may increase indoor occupancy to 50 percent beginning Sept. 21

The new guidance offers 11 p.m. as the cut-off time.

On September 8, the Wolf administration issued guidelines that increase restaruant and bar capacity to 50%.

Further COVID-19 mitigation rules, including mask wearing, social distancing, and sensitivity to hygiene and cleaning remain. Restaurants are asked to commit to strict compliance to all public health safety guidelines and orders through a self-certification process.

“While our aggressive and appropriate mitigation efforts have kept case counts low, we must continue to take important steps to protect public health and safety as we head into the fall. At the same time, we must also support the retail food services industry that has struggled throughout this pandemic,” Gov. Wolf said. “The self-certification ensures that restaurants can expand indoor operations and commit to all appropriate orders so that employees and customers alike can be confident they are properly protected.”

An Open & Certified Pennsylvania searchable online database will list all certified restaurants across the commonwealth. Consumers will be able to access this database and find certified businesses in their area offering consumers the ability to make safe informed choices where to go eat and enjoy a night out.

Information about the Open & Certified Pennsylvania program will be available online starting September 21 and will contain the following:

A list of requirements contained in the current restaurant industry guidance and enforcement efforts;

A statement that the owner has reviewed and agrees to follow these requirements;

The business’ maximum indoor occupancy number based on the fire code; and

A statement that the owner understands that the certification is subject to penalties for unsworn falsification to authorities.

Any restaurant that wishes to increase to 50 percent indoor capacity on September 21 must complete the online self-certification process by October 5.

Restaurants that self-certify will be mailed Open & Certified Pennsylvania branded materials, such as window clings and other signage designating their certification, which they can display for customers and employees.

A restaurant’s listing in the Open & Certified Pennsylvania restaurant database "shows it cares about its customers, employees, community, and the economic future of the state," according to Gov. Wolf.

The self-certification process is modelled after a similar mitigation effort in Connecticut, and the alcohol sales limitation is modelled after a similar mitigation effort in Ohio.

Boosting consumer confidence is critical for restaurants, as according to the most recent Longwoods International tracking study of American travelers, only 40 percent of Americans are comfortable dining in local restaurants.

“We recognize the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on Pennsylvania’s small businesses, especially on our restaurants,” added Gov. Wolf. “Through this self-certification process, our commonwealth’s restaurant industry will ensure the safety and well-being of both employees and patrons alike, and will be able to begin a return to normal operations and financial recovery.”