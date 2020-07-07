Sec. of Health Dr. Rachel Levine signed an order mandating mask-wearing on July 1, expanding the previously issued business safety order in April.

The mandate for face covering essentially requires residents to wear face coverings when outside, in public places, and when social distancing isn't possible, and is in place, said Dr. Levine, "until further notice."

In a press conference held Monday, Governor Wolf indicated that it's possible that the face covering mandate may remain in place until a vaccine is available.

Masks in schools

The state further clarified that the order "applies to all individuals while in school entities, including public K-12 schools, brick and mortar and cyber charter schools, private and parochial schools, career and technical centers (CTCs), intermediate units (IUs); educational programming for students in non-educational placements such as residential settings (boarding schools), residential facilities, detention centers, and hospital settings; PA Pre-K Counts, Head Start Programs and Preschool Early Intervention programs; and Private Academic Nursery Schools and locally funded prekindergarten activities."

Schools may allow students to remove their face coverings when students are six feet apart, either eating or drinking, seated at desks or assigned work spaces, and engaged in other "face covering break" activities such as recess.

The order also applies to sports activities, although "athletes are not required to wear face coverings while actively engaged in workouts and competition that prevent the wearing of face coverings," according to the Dept. of Health. Athletes must wear face coverings when on the sidelines, in the dugout, etc., and anytime six feet of social distancing is not possible.

Research points in favor of mask wearing

“The recent uptick in cases in southwest Pennsylvania have been traced to people not wearing masks in public places such as bars and restaurants,” said Gov. Wolf in a press release published July 6.

“Research tells us that masks, while not perfect, make a difference in the spread of COVID-19 and are a simple and effective way to help protect ourselves and others.”

According to a recent, comprehensive study published in The Lancet and funded by the World Health Organization, which identified 172 observational studies across 16 countries and six continents, face mask use could result in a large reduction in risk of infection from COVID-19, in particular when combined with social distancing.

A study by a team of researchers led by a Texas A&M University professor has found that not wearing a face mask dramatically increases a person’s chances of being infected by the COVID-19 virus. The findings were published in the PNAS (Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences). According to the study’s findings, “not wearing a face mask dramatically increases a person’s chances of being infected by the COVID-19 virus.”

And a recent modeling study by the Royal Society A notes that wearing masks in public could have a major impact toward reducing the spread of COVID-19. According to the modeling, “Under certain conditions, when lock-down periods are implemented in combination with 100% facemask use, there is vastly less disease spread, secondary and tertiary waves are flattened, and the epidemic is brought under control. The effect occurs even when it is assumed that facemasks are only 50% effective at capturing exhaled virus inoculum with an equal or lower efficiency on inhalation.”

Stanford scientists also weighed in. "Most of [viral] particles leave the mouth and nose in much larger droplets that become smaller through evaporation as they move away from the body," said Amy Price, PhD with Stanford's Anesthesia Informatics and Media Laboratory. "Trapping droplets with the mask means not nearly as many viral particles escape. So, when all parties in a gathering are wearing well-constructed, well-fitting masks, it provides an extra layer of safety for everyone."

Results from a study published in Health Affairs reported that "mandating face mask use in public is associated with a decline in the daily COVID-19 growth rate." The article reported "as many as 230,000–450,000 COVID-19 cases possibly averted By May 22, 2020 by these mandates. The findings suggest that requiring face mask use in public might help in mitigating COVID-19 spread."

“Study after study indicates the effectiveness of mask-wearing to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and to keep the curve of cases flattened,” Gov. Wolf said. “That’s why we are requiring masks when in public. It is the most simple, effective way to protect yourself and others during our ongoing efforts to mitigate COVID-19.”