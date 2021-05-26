Lewisburg -- COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP) grants have entered their final phase, meaning that eligible hospitality industry businesses can only apply for these grants with SEDA-Council of Governments until June 15 or until funds are exhausted. There will be no additional phases of this grant after June 15, so this is the last chance.

The seven counties that have remaining funds are Northumberland, Snyder, Juniata, Mifflin, Columbia, Clinton, and Montour. The counties have the following amounts of funding remaining:

Northumberland: $539,401

Snyder: $249,208

Juniata: $173,435

Mifflin: $116,456

Columbia: $103,906

Clinton: $21,440

Montour: $13,420

“We know there are more businesses in these counties that could use these free funds, so we urge you to apply as soon as you can. We understand that times are busy and stressful, so we are here to help you through the process,” said SEDA-COG Executive Director Kim Wheeler.

Those with questions may contact SEDA-COG Grants Manager Betsy Lockwood at (570) 522-7265 or elockwood@seda-cog.org.

For-profit hospitality businesses can apply until funds are spent or June 15 at the Community Giving Foundation’s website.

Grants range from $5,000 to $50,000 to help alleviate 2020 revenue losses and pay for eligible operating expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eligible hospitality industry businesses must be for-profit businesses which include hotels, bed and breakfasts, restaurants, bars, taverns, catering companies, and food trucks.

These businesses must fall within eligible industry codes which include the Accommodations subsector NAICS code (721) or Food Services and Drinking Places subsector (722).

Eligibility includes, but is not limited to, having fewer than 300 full-time employees; a net worth that does not exceed $15 million; a 25% reduction in gross receipts in 2020 compared to 2019; and be located within Clinton, Columbia, Juniata, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, or Snyder counties.

Priority will be given to businesses that did not already receive COVID relief funds; that were subject to closure following the disaster emergency declared by Gov. Tom Wolf on March 6, 2020; or had more than a 50% reduction in gross receipts from March 31, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2020 compared to the same time period in 2019.

For a full listing of eligibility requirements and prioritization guidelines, please click here.