Rumors have been circulating all week about the likelihood that Governor Wolf would announce tighter restrictions for all of Pennsylvania as COVID-19 cases mount and hospitals and healthcare workers plead for help.

Thursday, Dec. 10 , the governor did, in fact, issue temporary tighter guidelines, drastically restricting in-person dining, putting a stop to extracurricular school events, limiting the gathering indoors to 10 people and outdoors to 50, and closing down indoor recreation, exercize, and entertainment facilities, among other restrictions.

The mandate extends from Saturday, Dec. 12 at 12:01 a.m. until January 4, 2021 at 8 a.m.

Representative Fred Keller was quick to issue a statement to today’s announcement, saying:

“Since the start of the pandemic, small businesses and workers across Pennsylvania have suffered due to Governor Wolf’s chronic mismanagement and heavy-handed shutdown mandates. Now, two weeks before Christmas, the governor is once again taking unilateral action that will further devastate our economy and threaten the livelihoods of countless Pennsylvanians simply trying to earn a living.

“Today’s announcement shows a stunning lack of confidence in the people of Pennsylvania who have been living and learning through this pandemic for nearly a year. Pennsylvanians are smart, hardworking people capable of following common-sense guidance from healthcare professionals. The last thing Pennsylvania needs are more mandates and a one-size-fits-all shutdown order.”

Just today, however, three area counties saw significant increases in cases, including Lycoming with 227 new confirmed cases, Montour with 162, and Tioga with 107, which are a snapshot of what's happening across the state.

And while Rep Keller spoke out in defiance, Evangelical Community Hospital’s President and CEO, Kendra Aucker echoed the concerns of the physicians who spoke today ahead of the governor about the rising strain on the health system. Aucker said:

“We are being significantly challenged by the surge of COVID-19 in the community. We have more COVID-19-positive inpatients than ever before. Today, there are 42 COVID-19 patients in our Hospital. On top of that we have a significant number of patients seeking our care for other health issues. As a result, we’ve been forced to modulate some services in order to redeploy staff to help with immediate patient care needs.

“While I understand and appreciate the impact this announcement will have on local restaurants, retail businesses, and student athletes, as a healthcare provider we fully support these latest restrictions along with the justification for the actions presented by all of the presenters, including Jaewon Ryu, MD, JD, president and CEO of Geisinger. We’ve experienced similar increases and operational stresses at our Hospital.

“These restrictions are vital to ensuring Evangelical and all of the hospitals in Pennsylvania can continue to care for their communities.”

Despite Rep. Keller's confidence that residents of the Commonwealth are capable of following common-sense guidance from healthcare professionals, the trends in rising counts and mounting deaths show otherwise.

Auker urged compliance, “We need everyone’s help right now. Please follow these and all other important mitigation efforts to see us through this public health crisis.”