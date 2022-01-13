If you have private health care insurance, beginning on January 15, you should be eligible for coverage for at-home, over-the-counter rapid COVID-19 tests according to the Biden-Harris administration.

The coverage is extended for any over-the-counter rapid COVID-19 test that is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“We are requiring insurers and group health plans to make tests free for millions of Americans. This is all part of our overall strategy to ramp-up access to easy-to-use, at-home tests at no cost,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra in a press release.

“Since we took office, we have more than tripled the number of sites where people can get COVID-19 tests for free, and we’re also purchasing half a billion at-home, rapid tests to send for free to Americans who need them. By requiring private health plans to cover people’s at-home tests, we are further expanding Americans’ ability to get tests for free when they need them.”

Those looking to take advantage of the free rapid tests will be able to go to a pharmacy and either have the test paid for up front by their health care plan, or be eligible for reimbursement by submitting a claim to their health care plan following the purchase.

Tests purchased prior to January 15 are not covered and are not eligible for reimbursement under the new plan.

The administration is aiming in to incentivize insurers by setting up preferred pharmacies where the costs can be covered upfront, which eliminates the need to file a claim.

“Testing is critically important to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, as well as to quickly diagnose COVID-19 so that it can be effectively treated. Today’s action further removes financial barriers and expands access to COVID-19 tests for millions of people,” said CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure.