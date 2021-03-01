Rabbittransit, which has offices for Union/Snyder, Northumberland, Montour, Columbia Counties, is offering free transportation for individuals needing a ride to COVID-19 vaccination appointments. Residents in rabbittransit's coverage area can receive a ride both to and from a scheduled appointment.

Advance reservations are required. Residents need to call rabbittransit no later than noon on the business day prior to the vaccination appointment; staff members at the company's call center will assist with the reservation process.

When setting up a shared ride trip to a vaccination site, riders must have a confirmed COVID-19 vaccination appointment at the location they are requesting a ride to.

To make a reservation, contact the rabbittransit Call Center at 1-800-632-9063.