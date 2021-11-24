As we approach the holidays and family gatherings, the FDA is reminding the public of self-administered, at-home COVID-19 tests, available over-the-counter at retail locations.

Retail locations include Walmart, Weis Markets, CVS Pharmacy, and Rite Aid, among others.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the following diagnostic tests.

On Nov. 22, the FDA authorized three over-the-counter (OTC) COVID-19 antigen diagnostic tests for people age 14 years or older with a self-collected nasal swab sample, or people age 2 years or older if an adult collects the nasal swab sample. The InBios SCoV-2 Ag Detect Rapid Self-Test delivers results in about 20 minutes. The test can be used as: A single test for people with COVID-19 symptoms within the first five days of symptom onset. A serial test for people without symptoms, meaning the test is done two times over three days. The Access Bio CareStart COVID-19 Antigen Home Test gives results in 10 minutes. The test can be used: As a single test for people with COVID-19 symptoms. As a serial test for people without COVID-19 symptoms, meaning the test must be done twice over three days.



The FDA reissued the EUA to authorize use of CareStart COVID-19 Antigen Home Test as a single test without a prescription for people with COVID-19 symptoms. The test was already authorized for use as a serial test without a prescription by people with or without symptoms.

The Becton, Dickinson and Company BD Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Test gives results in 15 minutes. The test can be used: As a single test for people with COVID-19 symptoms. As a serial test for people without COVID-19 symptoms, meaning the test must be done twice over three days.





