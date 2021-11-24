As we approach the holidays and family gatherings, the FDA is reminding the public of self-administered, at-home COVID-19 tests, available over-the-counter at retail locations.
Retail locations include Walmart, Weis Markets, CVS Pharmacy, and Rite Aid, among others.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the following diagnostic tests.
- On Nov. 22, the FDA authorized three over-the-counter (OTC) COVID-19 antigen diagnostic tests for people age 14 years or older with a self-collected nasal swab sample, or people age 2 years or older if an adult collects the nasal swab sample.
- The InBios SCoV-2 Ag Detect Rapid Self-Test delivers results in about 20 minutes. The test can be used as:
- A single test for people with COVID-19 symptoms within the first five days of symptom onset.
- A serial test for people without symptoms, meaning the test is done two times over three days.
- The Access Bio CareStart COVID-19 Antigen Home Test gives results in 10 minutes. The test can be used:
- As a single test for people with COVID-19 symptoms.
- As a serial test for people without COVID-19 symptoms, meaning the test must be done twice over three days.
The FDA reissued the EUA to authorize use of CareStart COVID-19 Antigen Home Test as a single test without a prescription for people with COVID-19 symptoms. The test was already authorized for use as a serial test without a prescription by people with or without symptoms.
- The Becton, Dickinson and Company BD Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Test gives results in 15 minutes. The test can be used:
- As a single test for people with COVID-19 symptoms.
- As a serial test for people without COVID-19 symptoms, meaning the test must be done twice over three days.