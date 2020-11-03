Williamsport, Pa. – Don't let COVID-19 stop you from voting today. Lycoming County Coroner Chuck Kiessling shared the following information about voting in Lycoming County while quarantined:

"For anyone that may be quarantined due to testing positive for COVID 19 you are still able to vote. First be sure to call Lycoming County Voter Services at 570-327-2267.

"You can then designate a person of your choosing in writing to come get your emergency ballot application & ballot... it is multi-trip a process for the designee.

Perhaps the easier method, you can leave your house, park outside, stay in your car and call voter services once you arrive. Someone can bring the paperwork to you; you then fill everything out in one trip.

"Obviously, we want you to stay outside if you have been quarantined but still be able to vote!

"Stay safe and be sure to get out and vote!