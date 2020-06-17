Harrisburg, Pa. – People with intellectual disabilities and autism and the providers of support services for these vulnerable citizens will receive $260 million in CARES Act funding to help continue to provide services during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Wolf Administration.

“This funding will help the more than 40,000 Pennsylvanians who receive assistance through one of the Department of Human Services’ programs or facilities,” Gov. Tom Wolf said.

Department of Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller outlined details of funding allocations.

“These dollars are intended to supplement the budgets of an industry built on the values of service, caregiving, and inclusion – an industry hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Sec. Miller said.

“To all of our intellectual disability and autism service providers and direct support professionals – thank you for your tireless and selfless work over the past three months, and for your dedication to helping Pennsylvanians with intellectual disabilities and autism achieve the everyday life they deserve,” Miller continued.

The $260 million will be allocated as follows:

• $90 million to providers of residential, respite, and shift nursing services;

• $80 million to providers of Community Participation Support services for 120 days of retainer payments, covering operations from March through June; and,

• $90 million to providers of in-home and community, supported and small group employment, companion, and transportation trip services for 120 days of retainer payments, covering operations from March through June.

Sherri Landis, Executive Director, The Arc of Pennsylvania, called the $260 million dollars "a lifeline to the 50,000+ individuals with I/DD and their families who live in the community and receive community-based supports and services."

"Our members and the families they serve are enormously grateful," said Mark Davis, President and CEO, Pennsylvania Advocacy and Resources for Autism and Intellectual Disability.

Gov. Wolf hopes the funding will improve quality of life. "For these vulnerable Pennsylvanians and those who have dedicated their lives to caring for them," he said, "it will bring relief to families and loved ones knowing we are committed to providing the highest level of care possible, even during a pandemic.”