President Donald Trump signed the COVID relief stimulus bill into law tonight, according to multiple reports.

He also signed a government funding measure that prevents what could have been yet another government shutdown.

Although Trump vocally criticized the stimulus bill previously, CNN reports that a source said that Trump "changed his mind."

"It's called the Covid relief bill, but it has almost nothing to do with Covid," Trump previously said.

The bill allocates a whopping $2.3 trillion dollars in coronavirus relief and government spending, and will send billions of dollars in aid to millions of Americans, CNN reports.

Forbes, Washington Post, USA Today, and CNBC all report that Trump approved the relief package Sunday evening.