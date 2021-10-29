Williamsport, Pa. -- While pregnancy isn't a pre-existing or underlying condition, pregnancy does put a person in a higher risk category when it comes to COVID-19.

According to Dr. Natasha Alligood-Percoco, Obstetrician Gynecologist at UPMC Susquehanna OB/GYN, pregnant people are two times more likely to require treatment in ICU and two times more likely to require a ventilator than those who are not pregnant.

"August of 2021 has been the deadliest month on record for pregnant individuals with COVID-19," said Alligood-Percoco.

"Looking at data, we've learned that pregnant individuals are at about a 70% increased risk of death due to COVID-19."

While the risks to the mother are "substantial" she said, there are also risks to the baby, including pre-term birth, delivering the baby earlier than 37 weeks, and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) admissions.

The increased risks are related to changes in pregnant immune system. "We think that the primary mechanism has to do with physiologic changes to the maternal circulation and lungs," said Alligood-Percoco. "We have really solid data showing how much this patient population is at increased risk."

In late 2020 when the vaccine first came out to vulnerable individuals, pregnant women faced a really difficult situation. "Women were essentially choosing between a new disease and a brand new vaccine," said Alligood-Percoco. "Pregnant women were excluded from the initial FDA trials, so there was little data to go with. It was a difficult choice.

But now we do have data," she said. "Now over 200,000 women in U.S. have received an MRNA vaccine, either Pfizer or Moderna. There have been no demonstrated safety concerns for the mom or baby related to the vaccine."

MRNA vaccines have shown to be safe in both pregnancy and breastfeeding, said the doctor, and has been demonstrated to drastically reduce the risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

Babies have also shown to benefit, according to research. "When a mom is vaccinated, we've looked at vaccine antibody transmission across the placenta and into breastmilk -- the antibodies can cross a placenta and into breastmilk which provides protection to baby," she said.

According to Alligood-Percoco, other MRNA vaccines have been used successfully, and while there is no longterm data yet on the particular COVID-19 vaccines, ther is also no longerm data on the disease. Either option carries risk, she said.

One thing doctors do know is that patients are suffiering effects of "long-covid" and it still remains to be seen even further down the road what long-covid issues will bring.

Bottom line, said Alligood-Percoco, is that COVID-19 infection presents a greater risk to pregnant patients than the COVID-19 vaccine, and based on that information, there is concensus in the obstetric medical community that all pregnant individuals should be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Monoclonal antibodies and pregnancy

Monoclonal antibody treatment--human-made substances that act like natural antibodies--has been available to pregnant women, specifically with autoimmune diseases, for several years, so we have a good safety track record on monoclonal antibody therapy and pregnant individuals, said Alligood-Percoco.

Monoclonal antibody treatments are given through an intravenous infusion as a one-time dose over about 30 minutes in one of our infusion centers or emergency departments. "This is followed by a period of observation for side effects, which are typically mild and include nausea, diarrhea and headache. More serious reactions are very rare," explained Dr. Rutul Dalal, medical director for infectious diseases and chairman of infection prevention and control in UPMC Northcentral Pa.

To qualify for this treatment patients must present a moderate to case of COVID-19 and be in a high-risk subgroup, of which pregnancy qualifies.

Over past few weeks, updates to the qualifications for patients who can receive monoclonal antibodie have narrowed becasue COVID-19 cases have skyrocketed, and there is so much vaccine hesitancy, said Alligood-Percoco. Our communities still have many unvaccinated individuals with underlying conditions such as lung disease, obesity that make them more susceptible to complications from COVID-19. Availibility has become more restricted to make sure the most high risk individuals have access.

And though vaccine hesitancy still exists, The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine (SMFM), the two leading organizations representing specialists in obstetric care, stand united in the "enthusiastic" recommendation that all pregnant individuals be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Rather than "instruct," these two organizations have offered education behind the recommendation, available to patients on their websites:

"These are not government-backed entities, like the CDC or FDA," said Alligood-Percoco, who acknowledged a growing sense of distrust in those agencies. "These are independent groups of obstetric specialists."