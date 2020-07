Lewisburg, Pa. -- The United States Federal Penitentiary in Lewisburg may have an outbreak of COVID-19.

WKOK news reported today that they are investigating "reports of a COVID-19 outbreak at the United States Federal Penitentiary in Lewisburg. On its website, USP Lewisburg says all visiting at the facility has been suspended until further notice."

The Penitentiary has not given any official statement regarding the possible outbreak.

More details to come.