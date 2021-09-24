Confirmed COVID-19 cases have been rising these past few weeks, but an overnight breakdown, from Thursday to Friday this week, reveals how many cases can occur on a daily basis in each northcentral Pa. county. Find that data below, plus some updated CDC guidelines.

Booster shots are now available for the Pfizer vaccine. The CDC has released the following eligibility requirements:

Must have received two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Are age 65 and older

Are a long-term care resident

Are age 18 to 64 with an underlying medical condition that puts them at higher risk for serious illness from COVID-19

Are age 18 to 64 and have a job that puts them at increased risk of being exposed to COVID-19

Boosters can only be administered at least 6 months after a previous vaccination.

In northcentral Pa., the Pa. Department of Health is reporting the following cases.

*These are the reported confirmed cases. The DOH's totals add "probable" cases, but NorthcentralPa.com is reporting only the cases listed as "confirmed."

Total confirmed cases in Pa.: 1,164,452 (+4,092 since Thurs, Sept. 23)

Bradford- Confirmed: 5,595 (+24 since Thurs, Sept. 23); Deaths: 106

Centre- Confirmed: 17,228 (+63 since Thurs, Sept. 23); Deaths: 234

Clinton- Confirmed: 3,777 (+8 since Thurs, Sept. 23); Deaths: 71

Columbia- Confirmed: 6,178 (+27 since Thurs, Sept. 23); Deaths: 141

Lycoming- Confirmed: 11,715 (+56 since Thurs, Sept. 23); Deaths: 317

Montour- Confirmed: 2,036 (+7 since Thurs, Sept. 23); Deaths: 68

Northumberland- Confirmed: 9,635 (+28 since Thurs, Sept. 23); Deaths: 380

Potter - Confirmed: 1,289 (+4 since Thurs, Sept. 23); Deaths: 29

Snyder- Confirmed: 3,295 (+20 since Thurs, Sept. 23); Deaths: 92

Sullivan- Confirmed: 430 (+3 since Thurs, Sept. 23); Deaths: 23

Tioga- Confirmed: 3,021 (+17 since Thurs, Sept. 23); Deaths: 117

Union- Confirmed: 5,163 (+14 since Thurs, Sept. 23); Deaths: 93