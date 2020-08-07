Harrisburg, Pa.—One day after Governor Wolf shook the foundations of high school sports in the state, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association responded with a letter of its own.

Yesterday during a press conference, Gov. Wolf said "the recommendation is that we don't do any sports until Jan. 1," when asked about the PIAA's guidelines on resuming high school sports.

In response, PIAA officials met today to discuss the changes to the recommended guidelines. They released the following statement:

“The Board believes that the Governor’s strong recommendation to delay sports to January 1, 2021 has a potential negative impact on the students’ physical, social, emotional, and mental health. PIAA is asking the Governor, along with the Departments of Health and Education, to partner with us and work collaboratively to further discuss fall sports. We are also seeking insight and discussion from the Pennsylvania General Assembly.”

“It is clear to PIAA, the unintended consequences of cancelling fall sports need to be further reviewed. Consistent with the advice of the PIAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, PIAA continues to believe it can safely sponsor fall sports. On August 21st the Board will reconvene. Between now and then, voluntary workouts, per the Governor’s Guidance for All Sports, and with local approval, may continue. Mandatory fall sports activities are paused for the two-week period. PIAA remains committed to providing a season for each of the sports during the 2020-2021 school year.”

As of now, the future of high school sports for the remainder of 2020 still remains uncertain.