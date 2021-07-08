Danville - Geisinger continues to offer walk-in and by-appointment COVID-19 vaccine events this week at its four vaccine centers.

Walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations will be available at the following places and times:

Wed., July 7 at the Geisinger Lewistown Hospital Vaccine Center, 400 Highland Ave. Ext., Lewistown, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Thurs., July 8 at Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital, 1020 Thompson St., Jersey Shore, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Fri., July 9 at the Geisinger Hughes Center Vaccine Center, 9 Stearns Lane, Danville, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Fri., July 9 at the Geisinger CenterPoint Vaccine Center, 300 Keystone Ave., Pittston, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

In addition to the vaccine centers, COVID-19 vaccines are available by appointment at Geisinger Philipsburg in Centre County.

Geisinger is offering the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at all locations, which is a two-dose vaccine administered 21 days apart.

The vaccines are available to anyone age 12 and over, but those under 18 years old must have a parent or legal guardian with them during vaccination.

If needed, members of Geisinger’s pediatric team will be on hand to answer questions and to assist with the vaccinations.

Appointments for a vaccine at Geisinger Philipsburg or at one of the vaccine centers can be made through myGeisinger or by calling (570) 284-3657. To check on additional walk-in vaccine days and times, and for more information about the COVID-19 vaccine.



