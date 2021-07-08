OTP_VaccineClinics_2021.jpg
On the PULSE

Danville - Geisinger continues to offer walk-in and by-appointment COVID-19 vaccine events this week at its four vaccine centers.

Walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations will be available at the following places and times:

  • Wed., July 7 at the Geisinger Lewistown Hospital Vaccine Center, 400 Highland Ave. Ext., Lewistown, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

  • Thurs., July 8 at Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital, 1020 Thompson St., Jersey Shore, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

  • Fri., July 9 at the Geisinger Hughes Center Vaccine Center, 9 Stearns Lane, Danville, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

  • Fri., July 9 at the Geisinger CenterPoint Vaccine Center, 300 Keystone Ave., Pittston, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

In addition to the vaccine centers, COVID-19 vaccines are available by appointment at Geisinger Philipsburg in Centre County.

Geisinger is offering the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at all locations, which is a two-dose vaccine administered 21 days apart.

The vaccines are available to anyone age 12 and over, but those under 18 years old must have a parent or legal guardian with them during vaccination.

If needed, members of Geisinger’s pediatric team will be on hand to answer questions and to assist with the vaccinations.

Appointments for a vaccine at Geisinger Philipsburg or at one of the vaccine centers can be made through myGeisinger or by calling (570) 284-3657. To check on additional walk-in vaccine days and times, and for more information about the COVID-19 vaccine.


Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.