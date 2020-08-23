Harrisburg, Pa. -- The Department of Health continued to remove states from the travel advisory list as the newest count featured only 16. One less than last week's total.

Any people returning from states where COVID-19 cases are on the rise are still being asked to self-quarantine for two weeks. Arizona was the most recent state to be taken off the list.

Here are the remaining 16 states on the travel advisory list:

Alabama

Arkansas

California

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Kansas

Louisiana

Mississippi

Missouri

Nevada

North Dakota

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Related Reading: PA Department of Health adds three more states to its travel advisory list