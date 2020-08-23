COVID-19.jpg

Harrisburg, Pa. -- The Department of Health continued to remove states from the travel advisory list as the newest count featured only 16. One less than last week's total. 

Any people returning from states where COVID-19 cases are on the rise are still being asked to self-quarantine for two weeks. Arizona was the most recent state to be taken off the list. 

Here are the remaining 16 states on the travel advisory list: 

Alabama

Arkansas 

California 

Florida 

Georgia 

Idaho 

Kansas 

Louisiana 

Mississippi 

Missouri 

Nevada 

North Dakota 

Oklahoma 

South Carolina 

Tennessee 

Texas 

Related Reading: PA Department of Health adds three more states to its travel advisory list

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.