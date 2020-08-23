Harrisburg, Pa. -- The Department of Health continued to remove states from the travel advisory list as the newest count featured only 16. One less than last week's total.
Any people returning from states where COVID-19 cases are on the rise are still being asked to self-quarantine for two weeks. Arizona was the most recent state to be taken off the list.
Here are the remaining 16 states on the travel advisory list:
Alabama
Arkansas
California
Florida
Georgia
Idaho
Kansas
Louisiana
Mississippi
Missouri
Nevada
North Dakota
Oklahoma
South Carolina
Tennessee
Texas
