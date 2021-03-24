Harrisburg, Pa. – Pennsylvania is ranked 17th in the nation for the percent of people who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Last month, Pennsylvania was ranked 30th in the nation, prompting officials to take action. As part of efforts to boost vaccine distribution, Governor Tom Wolf ordered providers to administer 80% of vaccine does within 7 days of receipt.

The latest vaccination data reveals more than 3 million people have received at least one dose of vaccine and more than 1.5 million are fully vaccinated.

“This is tremendous progress.” Gov Wolf said. “I’m proud of everyone who has a part in this huge team effort to get Pennsylvanians vaccinated. And I offer my thanks for your continued dedication to moving our vaccination plan forward.”

Today’s Pa. vaccine data:

People vaccinated as of March 24

3,026,180 people vaccinated

1,592,188 people fully vaccinated

1,433,992 people partially vaccinated

Vaccines administered as of March 24

4,510,213 vaccines administered

Compared to similar states, Pennsylvania is leading the pack in percent of people who have received at least one dose:

PA: 27%

NY: 27%

IL: 26%

NC: 25%

CA: 26%

OH: 25%

MI: 25%

FL: 24%

TX: 22%