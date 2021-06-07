Harrisburg, Pa. -- Orders restricting business, event, and venue capacities were lifted on Memorial Day, but Pennsylvania's mask order remains in effect. According to the office of the governor, current masking orders for unvaccinated and partially-vaccinated individuals will be lifted on June 28 or when 70 percent of Pennsylvanian adults are fully vaccinated.

According to the Department of Health, 52.7 percent of Pennsylvanian adults are fully vaccinated at this time; 70 percent have received one of two vaccine doses.

To be considered fully vaccinated, an individual must have received a second dose of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or a single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

National orders continue to demand that everybody wear a mask on planes, buses, trains, and other public transportation when traveling to or through the United States. Individual businesses, municipalities, and facilities may have their own masking, distancing, and other policies.

“We have made great strides throughout the commonwealth to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Gov. Tom Wolf. “As we lift mitigation orders, it is important for eligible Pennsylvanians to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Getting vaccinated is our best defense against this virus and ensuring individuals and their loved ones remain safe as we reopen Pennsylvania.”

“Pennsylvanians are realizing that they have the power to stop COVID-19 and they are stepping up to get vaccinated,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam commented. “Folks are taking the critical steps needed to put this pandemic behind us and lifting the mitigation measures should allow people to enjoy some of the activities they missed last year.”

Pennsylvanians age 12 and older are eligible and encouraged to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination. Assistance finding a vaccine is available on vaccines.gov or by texting a zip code to GETVAX (438829) for English, or VACUNA (822862) for Spanish and receive a list of three nearby vaccination sites.



