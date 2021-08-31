Harrisburg, Pa. -- A recent USDA study, which at this point has not been peer-reviewed, found that 31 percent of tested white-tailed deer in Pennsylvania (out of 199 tested) show signs of being exposed to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The deer were specifically chosen as the subject of the study because their cells contain proteins that are amenable to the virus and they frequently interact with people.

Though 31 percent of tested deer within the Commonwealth had SARS-CoV-2 antibodies, this does not necessarily mean that 31 percent of all Pennsylvania deer have been exposed.

The tested deer did not appear to have any illnesses as a result of this exposure; and it is unknown for certain whether the virus spread from humans, the environment, other deer, or from other wildlife, but the USDA is inclined to attribute it to humans.

"The finding that wild white-tailed deer have been exposed to SARS-CoV-2 is not unexpected given that white-tailed deer are susceptible to the virus, are abundant in the United States, often come into close contact with people, and that more than 114 million Americans are estimated to have been infected with COVID-19, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) announced in a summary of the study.

APHIS is now working with federal and state partners such as the Department of the Interior, the CDC, and the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies, to puzzle out the numerous unknowns in the relationship between white-tailed deer and SARS-CoV-2.

Based on the latest information, it does not appear that white-tailed deer can spread SARS-CoV-2 to humans.

According to the USDA and the Pennsylvania Game Commission, there is no evidence that deer can spread the virus to humans or that humans are at risk of contracting the virus from consuming venison.

Hunters are advised to use the same precautions as always when handling harvests in the upcoming hunting season.

“COVID-19 has affected all of us, and it’s not surprising the recent research that shows deer can develop COVID antibodies has generated interest,” said Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans.

“But at the same time, there’s nothing to suggest deer hunters or other Pennsylvanians are at risk of contracting COVID from exposure to deer. By taking ordinary precautions when hunting and handling deer, hunters help to reduce any disease risk," Burhans stated.

There are always risks when it comes to handling wild animals, and the Game Commission typically recommends that people avoid approaching or coming in contact with wildlife.

Hunters and trappers are advised to follow the usual safety guidelines listed below.

Do not harvest any wildlife that appears to be sick

Keep game meat clean and cool it down as soon as possible

Avoid the backbone and spinal tissue when field dressing

Don't consume brain tissue

Wear rubber or disposable gloves when handling game

Do not eat, drink, or smoke while handling and dressing game

Always wash hands and equipment thoroughly after handling game

Disinfect equipment with a 10 percent bleach solution for 10 minutes, then rinse with clean water and air dry

Cook all game meat to the appropriate internal temperature

Do not consume raw game meat or blood