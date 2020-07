Harrisburg, Pa—Four more states were added to Pennsylvania’s travel quarantine recommendation that has been aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Pennsylvanians who have traveled to Delaware, Iowa, Kansas, and Oklahoma are being asked to self-quarantine for 14 days as they return to Pennsylvania. The original 15 states were Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah.