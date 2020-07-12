Harrisburg, Pa.—Four more states were added to Pennsylvania’s travel quarantine recommendation that has been aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

In all, 19 states across the U.S. are currently experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Pennsylvanians who have traveled to Delaware, Iowa, Kansas, and Oklahoma are being asked to self-quarantine for 14 days as they return to Pennsylvania.

The original 15 states in the quarantine recommendation include Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah.

In addtition, non-Pennsylvania residents traveling to the commonwealth from these states should also self-isolate for two weeks upon arrival, according to state health officials.

Delaware, recently added to list of states covered by the Governor's travel advisory, has experienced 1,021 new coronavirus cases over the past seven days, according to PhillyVoice. The ratio of 105.6 cases per 100,000 residents puts Delaware well above the threshold for the highest risk.