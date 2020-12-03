Harrisburg, Pa. – On Dec. 2, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that expiration dates for commercial driver's licenses and commercial learner's permits will be extended for Pennsylvania residents. The extension ONLY applies to commercial licenses and permits.

Commercial learner's permits and driver's licenses scheduled to expire from March 16, 2020 through December 31, 2020, are now extended through December 31, 2020.

Expiration extension deadlines on non-commercial driver's licenses, photo identification cards, learner’s permits, and camera cards ended on August 31.