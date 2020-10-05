Harrisburg, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced that expiration dates for commercial driver's licenses and commercial learner's permits will be extended for Pennsylvania residents in response to COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

The extension only applies to commercial licenses and permits.

The following products’ expiration dates are extended:

The expiration date for a commercial learner’s permit scheduled to expire from March 16, 2020, through November 29, 2020, is extended through December 31, 2020.

The expiration date for commercial driver's licenses scheduled to expire from March 16, 2020, through November 29, 2020, is extended through December 31, 2020.

The expiration date of a Hazardous Materials Endorsement (HME) for an individual who is a Pennsylvania-licensed commercial driver’s license holder and who held a valid, unexpired HME with a determination of no security threat on or after March 6, 2020, is extended until October 29, 2020.

Expiration extension deadlines on non-commercial driver license, photo identification cards, learner’s permits and camera cards expired on August 31.