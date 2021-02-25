Harrisburg, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced another extension for commercial driver's licenses and commercial learner's permits in response to COVID-19 restrictions.

This will be the final extension for the following products’ expiration dates:

The expiration date for a commercial learner’s permit scheduled to expire from March 16, 2020, through March 31, 2021, is extended through March 31, 2021.

The expiration date for commercial driver licenses scheduled to expire from March 16, 2020, through March 31, 2021, is extended through March 31, 2021.

Pennsylvania drivers with commercial permits and licenses that are covered by the extension but have not yet been renewed are encouraged to renew their CDL products as soon as possible by March 31, 2021. No further extensions will be given.

Expiration extension deadlines on non-commercial driver's licenses, photo identification cards, learner’s permits and camera cards ended on August 31, 2020.