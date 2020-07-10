Penn State's VP for Intercollegiate Athletics comments on 2020 fall season

The Big Ten Conference announced Thursday that if the Conference is able to participate in fall sports (men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball) based on medical advice, it will move to Conference-only schedules in those sports.

Details for these sports will be released at a later date, while decisions on sports not listed above will continue to be evaluated.

By limiting competition to other Big Ten institutions, the Conference will have the greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick decisions in real-time based on the most current evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic.

This decision was made following many thoughtful conversations over several months between the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors, Directors of Athletics, Conference Office staff, and medical experts including the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee.

In addition, the Conference announced that summer athletic activities will continue to be voluntary in all sports currently permitted to engage in such activities.

Furthermore, Big Ten student-athletes who choose not to participate in intercollegiate athletics at any time during the summer and/or the 2020-21 academic year due to concerns about COVID-19 will continue to have their scholarship honored by their institution and will remain in good standing with their team.

Penn State's VP of Athletics, Sandy Barbour, weighed in on the issue through a letter released Thursday night.

"We find ourselves in extremely challenging times, with uncertainty and difficult decisions facing us at perhaps each turn," Barbour said. "The Big Ten Conference announced a move to conference-only schedules in all fall sports. This announcement represents a step, a very important step, that will help provide consistency, clarity and some control over the situation. We feel in order to establish the safest environment possible for our student-athletes, coaches, staff and our community, this is the best path forward."

While Big Ten member institutions continue to rely on the most up-to-date medical information to establish the best protocols for voluntary workouts on their campuses, in compliance with local and state regulations, the Conference is working with the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee to finalize Conference-wide protocols.

"We remain optimistic about our ability to play sports this fall and in the 2020-21 academic year," Barbour said. "We have no doubt it will look, feel and act differently than we have become accustomed to over time. But giving our student-athletes the opportunity to compete in the sport they love and have played their entire lives is important to them individually and us collectively, as well as to the psyche and viability of our community. Please have no doubt, it’s not more important than health and safety, but it cannot and will not be easily cast aside. "

"There are significant additional details that need to be worked out for all our sports that compete in the fall. Those sports will be handled in a sport-specific manner with the principle of health and safety maintained as the top priority."