University Park, Pa. -- Following an ongoing surge in positive COVID-19 cases on and around campus, Pennsylvania State University (PSU) announced it will delay the start of the spring semester and eliminate spring break.

The decision is an effort "to limit the time we are in session during peak flu season and to create a buffer between New Year’s Eve and the start of the semester” according to Penn State President Eric J. Barron.

The spring semester will start on Monday, Jan. 18 — a week later than originally planned – to allow extra time for quarantining after New Years.

As of now, the University plans to continue with the same instructional model as Fall 2020, which includes a mix of in-person and remote classes, and lets faculty decide which format they use.

“The later start and the elimination of spring break are expected to reduce the possibilities for spreading the virus, and we again have the ability to pivot our instructional modes and operations if necessary. Faculty will have the option to choose their mode of instruction as long as it adheres to current health guidelines,” said Barron.

As of Oct. 2, the University had almost 3,000 positive COVID-19 cases, 638 of which were active, and nearly 200 students were in self-isolation or quarantine housing, reported the university's dashboard.

While other schools, including Bloomsburg and Lock Haven, switched to remote learning after experiencing a rise in COVID-19 cases, PSU has remained open despite their positive case count climbing above 1,000.

"First and foremost, Penn State has said from the beginning that health and safety is our priority, and decisions are based on those factors informed by health experts," stated a University representative in an email with NorthcentralPa.com. "Should there be a need to make changes to the in-person elements of classes this semester, there are a range of criteria we are looking at; there is not a single on-off switch, and decisions to adjust course delivery will be made on a campus-by-campus basis."

Precautions like mandatory mask-wearing, random testing, and contact tracing will continue in the spring semester. The University will also implement a new rapid diagnostic test (RDT) which can "generate a visually detectable sign of COVID from a respiratory tract sample typically within 30 minutes" according to the University's press release.