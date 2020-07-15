As of July 10, Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics has conducted a total of 178 COVID-19 tests of student-athletes as part of its return to campus protocol with 0 positive tests and 31 pending tests.
Penn State Athletics COVID-19 test results update for July 15
NCPA Staff
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Search for the Totally Ninja Raccoons is underway
- The search is on for the Totally Ninja Raccoons!
- Victims identified from Friday night’s shooting in Selinsgrove
- Child abuse video recorded in Williamsport circulated widely online: PSP
- Shooting victim had PFA against suspect; identity of suspect released
- Shooting fatalities reported at Monroe Marketplace in Selinsgrove
- Suspected heroin ring busted in Williamsport: NEU
- Neo-Nazi rally has moved from Williamsport; police still on alert
- Juvenile charged for smearing hot dogs on victim's vehicle
- Manufacturing company purchases former Gander Outdoors
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Right Now
89°
Sunny
- Humidity: 34%
- Cloud Coverage:%
- Wind: 6 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:48:44 AM
- Sunset: 08:38:59 PM
Today
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 81F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.