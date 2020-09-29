Williamsport, Pa. – The Pennsylvania College of Technology reported multiple positive cases of COVID-19, after an increase in cases was detected after labor day.

Currently, there are 13 active cases and there have been 57 total positive cases on campus, according to the school's dashboard. Of the total positive cases, only 9 individuals have recovered meaning they are 30 days past the date of their first positive test.

"As of today, there are only 13 active cases on campus, meaning that there are 13 individuals actively isolating due to COVID-19. Of the total 57 positive cases since July, 44 individuals have returned to class or work after being medically cleared," said Anthony J. Pace Dean of Academic Operations and Chair of Penn College’s COVID-19 task force. "Overwhelmingly, Penn College students and employees testing positive have experienced mild cases that have not involved hospitalization."

There have been 333 total tests administered to students and employees at the college. That means the school has a 5.84 percent positivity rate among students and employees.

The Fall 2020 semester started on Aug. 17 and the college decided to continue with in-person instruction as normal. The school did implement social distancing and mask requirements. Students were also asked to quarantine prior to returning to campus.

According to the dashboard data, the first case was detected on July 28. The numbers of positive test results among those tested by the college and by third-party locations remained fairly low until Sept. 16 when 12 positive cases were detected.

Since then the number of new positive cases has remained steady, with at least 2 new cases being detected almost every day. The school said they are continuing to follow their plan for safe university operations and they have made a new update to the Student Code of Conduct.

The Student Code of Conduct now includes sanctions for "Willful or negligent actions or facilitating conduct that could endanger the health of safety of oneself or other students or members of the College community or which could have a substantial adverse effect upon the College, whether on College property or off campus."

"The College has no intention of blaming students with this change; rather, we will continue our focus on educating them about community health and personal accountability," said Pace. "We will continue to monitor campus metrics daily and, when necessary, make modifications to campus operations to support our mission of providing in-person, hands on education."

Pennsylvania College of Technology has 4,565 enrolled undergraduate students this year. Of those students, 1,357 live on campus and the remaining students live in off-campus housing.