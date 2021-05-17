Pennsylvania's largest teacher union is making a push for students to fully return to school for the rest of the 2021-2022 school year.

"I know many of you want nothing more than to see your students every day in the classroom without worrying about your health and safety. I have been so proud of how you have adapted to virtual and hybrid learning over the past year," said a statement released today by Pennsylvania State Education Association President Rich Askey.

"But there is no doubt that these instructional approaches cannot replace teaching and serving Pennsylvania’s students in person," Askey continued.

The Governor has said repeatedly he will end the state's mask order once 70 percent of Pa. residents are fully vaccinated.

A fully vaccinated person would be someone who has received their Pfizer and Moderna vaccine two weeks after the second dose; and two weeks after a single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Askey explained in order to expand in-person learning, vaccinations are a safe way to keep parents, students, teachers, and families free from COVID-19.

"PSEA remains grateful for the support and leadership of the COVID-19 Task Force for the key role its members played in getting this program up and running," Askey said.