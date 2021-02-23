Harrisburg, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry has opened applications for the new Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation (MEUC) Program, which will include retroactive payments. Payments will begin rolling out in several weeks.

The MEUC program was created by Congress as part of the federal Continued Assistance for Unemployment Workers Act of 2020. The program was designed to support workers with multiple sources of income that vary in eligibility for typical Unemployment Compensation. MEUC provides an additional $100 weekly in extra benefits to eligible claimants.

Eligibility requirements include:

Claimants must be receiving unemployment benefits from a program other than Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA)

Claimants must receive benefits for weeks covered by the MEUC program, which are January 2, 2021 through March 13, 2021

Claimants must have at least $5,000 in net income from self-employment during the most recent taxable year

An application must be submitted for the MEUC program, including documentation that clearly shows the $5,000 minimum net income

For more information or to access the application, please click here.