Harrisburg, Pa. – Members of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives convened today to vote on a motion to override Governor Wolf's veto of House Bill 2787, which would give school districts decision-making authority on school sports and spectators.

The veto override required a 2/3 majority vote to pass the House and be moved to the State Senate, but it did not receive enough votes to pass today. The final vote was 130 "yes" to 71 "no."

The bill originally passed with a 2/3 majority in both the House and Senate and had support from members of both political parties. However, today's failed vote to override Gov. Wolf's veto shows that some legislators who originally supported the bill did not support the veto override.

“I am very disappointed to see some of my colleagues in the House withdraw their commitment to our students and families by voting to uphold this veto. The people of Pennsylvania, through their elected representatives, have made it very clear that they think this decision should be left up to each school district,” said Rep. David Millard (R-Columbia).

According to the Governor, however, the bill was "unnecessary" since school districts already have the power to make decisions on school sports and spectators. Gov. Wolf also stated that the bill would prevent officials from effectively managing potential health concerns.

As of now, school districts have been asked to follow the CDC guidelines and take precautions against the spread of COVID-19, but have the full authority to make decisions regarding school sports and events.