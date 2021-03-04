Harrisburg, Pa. – On Monday afternoon, House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff announced that once the House returns to session, he will refer an investigation of the Wolf Administration's handling of nursing homes and other senior/long-term care facilities in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic to the House Government Oversight Committee.

According to Benninghoff, the Wolf Administration is not being transparent and has failed to answer even the most basic questions that concerned families have had throughout the pandemic. Roughly half of all Pennsylvania COVID-19 deaths have taken place in nursing homes.

Recently, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the first indictment of a Pennsylvania nursing home in Mount Lebanon, Pa.

Related Reading: First indictment announced for Pa. nursing home COVID-19 crime investigation

In the early months of the pandemic, the Department of Health distributed guidance for nursing homes and other facilities to readmit COVID-positive patients from hospitals.

Benninghoff called the data reporting from the Wolf Administration conflicting and incomplete.

“We believe Pennsylvanians deserve better from their government when they are seeking answers as to why something so tragic has occurred and they are not getting answers,” Benninghoff said. “Unfortunately, as of today, including our recent budget hearings where members directly asked the administration about this issue, Pennsylvanians and their families are left only with excuses and deflection from an administration that has been anything but transparent.”

Likewise, Rep. Natalie Mihalek expressed frustration as she questioned Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam about the handling of nursing homes during a recent House Appropriations Committee budget hearing.

“We’ve been looking for answers for our citizens for almost a year now,” Mihalek said. “The Wolf administration claims transparency is their No. 1 priority, yet provide us with no clarity behind their decisions. Our citizens deserve better.”

Rep. Clint Owlett joined in stating that the investigation is necessary for hundreds of Pennsylvania families who are waiting for clear answers.

“We want answers for the people who lost loved ones in our nursing homes under Secretary Levine’s order and Governor Wolf’s leadership. The problem has been, no one will step up and do the investigation here in Pennsylvania. So if no one else will do it for these families, we will,” Owlett said.

“So many never got to say goodbye. We cannot bring these lives back. We cannot fix the wrong that was done. But we can learn from this and make sure it never happens again. I look forward to finally getting the answers we all deserve.”