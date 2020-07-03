Harrisburg - State Reps. Mike Jones (R-York), Daryl Metcalfe (R-Butler), Russ Diamond (R-Lebanon), Stephanie Borowicz (R-Centre), and David Rowe (R-Snyder/Union) joined together to condemn the state Supreme Court’s July 1 ruling striking down House Resolution 836, sponsored by Diamond, which would terminate Gov. Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 emergency declaration.

Calling it a "political calculation," the lawmakers said, “this ruling should shake every liberty-loving Pennsylvanian to their core. This is an affront to their civil liberties and rights as American citizens.

“These two branches of our state government are not only out-of-step with Pennsylvanians, but they are reaching out of bounds for a ball that should never have left the field," the legislators said. 'This is an unprecedented power grab that puts enormous power into the hands of one person -- Gov. Tom Wolf -- and which disregards science and our state Constitution."

The legislators say they are left with "few options" combat the governor’s authority. "We will be exploring these options and have sought the help of U.S. Attorney General William Barr, who has pledged to ensure state governments do not overstep their constitutional authority during public emergencies."

Lawmakers recommend that their constituents contact their elected officials, including the governor, to voice their opinion. Suggesting the governor has “created a heated, unrestful and uncivil public environment," lawmakers say he has used "bullying rhetoric" toward counties and civilians who disagree and say he isnegatively impacting their livelihoods.

“It’s time for the governor to listen to not just the people of Pennsylvania but to a diverse range of scientific and medical advisors, and to local officials who have experienced a number of ill-fated side-effects in their communities due to his edicts,” lawmakers said.

The Supreme Court has sided with Wolf who has refused to end the emergency declaration after the concurrent resolution passed with bipartisan support in the General Assembly on June 9. Wolf’s refusal to abide by the law prompted the administration to take the matter to court.

Due to the court’s ruling, the emergency declaration put in place by Wolf in March and extended in June for another 90 days will remain in place, as well as the governor’s color-coded reopening process.

The state representatives also voiced concern over the Wolf administration’s new mask regulations.

Health Secretary Rachel Levine announced a mask mandate this week, requiring residents to wear masks any time they are in public. "The Wolf administration, after going back and forth on the issue, and after jokingly declaring they are unsure of the legality of requiring mask usage, has finally -- months after the emergency declaration was established -- decided to officially make masks mandatory."

“For the sake of the health and safety of Pennsylvanians and their civil liberties, we will work to see the governor’s edicts evaporate, just like COVID-19 by all indications is on a trajectory to do so, as soon as possible.”