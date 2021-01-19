Harrisburg, Pa. -- The Department of Health announced today the expansion of Phase 1A to include anyone over 65 and people ages 16-64 with serious medical conditions that make them more at risk for severe illness.

Updates to the Dept. of Health website indicates updates to the Phase 1A rollout to now include the following:

Phase 1A is the first vaccine distribution step. The vaccine is currently being distributed to:

Long-term care facility residents

Health care personnel including, but not limited to:

Emergency medical service personnel



Nurses



Nursing assistants



Physicians



Dentists



Dental hygienists



Chiropractors



Therapists



Phlebotomists



Pharmacists



Technicians



Pharmacy technicians



Health professions students and trainees



Direct support professionals



Clinical personnel in school settings or correctional facilities



Contractual HCP not directly employed by the health care facility

Persons not directly involved in patient care but potentially exposed to infectious material that can transmit disease among or from health care personnel and patients

Persons ages 65 and older

Persons ages 16-64 with high-risk conditions:

Cancer



Chronic kidney disease



COPD



Down Syndrome



Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies



Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant or from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines



Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30 kg/m2 or higher but < 40 kg/m2)



Severe Obesity (BMI ≥ 40 kg/m2)



Pregnancy



Sickle cell disease



Smoking



Type 2 diabetes mellitus

Wondering if you're eligible? Take the COVID Vaccine Eligibility quiz!