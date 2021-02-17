Harrisburg, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health acknowledged communications shortcomings in the allocation of COVID-19 vaccines.

Acting Secretary of Health Allison Beam said providers mistakenly used 200,000 vaccine doses meant for second doses as first doses.

“As the Department of Health continues to review and improve the complex processes necessary to get COVID-19 vaccine from the manufacturers into the arms of Pennsylvanians as quickly as possible, we discovered some providers inadvertently administered the Moderna vaccine shipped to them intended as second doses, as first doses,” Acting Secretary Beam said.

“We are taking immediate action to remedy the situation and are committed to ensuring that second doses are available," Beam continued.

The department reaffirmed its commitment in a press conference, to ensure that Pennsylvanians will have access to second doses of COVID-19 vaccine within the CDC-recommended timeframe of up to 42 days after the first dose.

“After careful review and discussion with legislators on Governor Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 Vaccine Joint Task Force we have a clear path forward that may include adjusting the timing of second dose administration following CDC guidelines that set the minimum time between doses at 21 and 28 days and the maximum time at 42 days.”

Up to 60,000 first-dose appointments and 60,000 second-dose appointments might change based on the state's adjustment.

"The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are both two-dose vaccines,” said Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center and an attending physician in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

“While the second dose was given either three or four weeks later during the clinical trials, the CDC has provided some leeway in the schedule given the limited amounts of vaccine available. Immunologically, waiting six weeks after the first dose to administer the second dose will surely result in the same booster response as that found during the three to four week interval, Dr. Offit said.”

“We are in the desert with little water to drink,” Sen. Art Haywood, Senate Democratic Caucus Task Force member, said. “So it is with a scarce vaccine. Now, we can’t waste the first dose of vaccine by not giving the second.”

Sen. Ryan Aument, Senate Republican Caucus Task Force member said, “This second dose issue was the first major problem addressed by this task force and we have demonstrated that we are able to respond in real time and in a bipartisan manner,”

“By working with local vaccine providers to help them better understand the delivery of first and second dose vaccines and by extending the time between doses, while remaining within CDC guidelines, we can minimize any disruption to first dose vaccinations,” Beam said.

“Our goal remains getting the extremely limited supply of vaccine to people as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

To maximize the amount of vaccine getting to people, the department will begin pulling excess inventory from throughout the vaccine provider system to get it to providers that can get 80 percent of it into arms within seven days.

This week, Pennsylvania has been allocated 183,575 first doses of vaccine; and 143,275 second doses of vaccine. In addition, the federal government is sending thousands of vaccine doses directly to Rite Aid and Topco stores in Pennsylvania under the Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership program.

COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Every day tens of thousands of Pennsylvanians are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Dept. of Health.

Here are the latest vaccination statistics through Feb. 16:

• Local vaccine providers have administered 1,749,949 doses.

o First doses, 82 percent (1,313,538 administered of 1,610,175 allocated)

o Second doses, 38 percent (436,411 administered of 1,156,225 allocated)

Last week, Sec. Beam signed an order outlining appropriate steps and recognized best practices to ensure vaccine providers deliver 80 percent of doses within seven days of receipt, provide a phone number where people can speak to an individual to make an appointment, and report race and ethnicity data for everyone vaccinated.

Your Turn tool

Last week, Pennsylvania launched the Your Turn tool to help residents understand where they fall in the vaccination prioritization effort.

The Your Turn tool directs eligible residents to the department’s vaccine provider map online to locate a trusted local provider and schedule a vaccination appointment.

Your Turn also allows people to register to receive updates about vaccine distribution and allows the department to let you know when it is your turn to get vaccinated.