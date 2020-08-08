Harrisburg, Pa.—On Friday, the Department of Health upped the number of states on its travel advisory list to 22 as three more were added.
Pennsylvanians who visit Nebraska, North Dakota, and Wisconsin are now being asked to quarantine after they return to the state.
The following states make the list:
Alabama
Arizona
California
Florida
Georgia
Idaho
Iowa
Kansas
Louisiana
Mississippi
Missouri
Nebraska
Nevada
North Carolina
North Dakota
Oklahoma
South Carolina
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
Wisconsin
