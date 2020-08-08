Harrisburg, Pa.—On Friday, the Department of Health upped the number of states on its travel advisory list to 22 as three more were added.

Pennsylvanians who visit Nebraska, North Dakota, and Wisconsin are now being asked to quarantine after they return to the state.

The following states make the list:

Alabama

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Iowa

Kansas

Louisiana

Mississippi

Missouri

Nebraska

Nevada

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Wisconsin

