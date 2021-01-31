|Lycoming County
|-Total Cases
|8090
|-Confirmed Cases
|7068 (30 new)
|-Probable
|1022
|-Negative
|25374
|Cases per 100,000
|7140.4
|Deaths
|208 (1 new)
|Deaths per 100,000
|183.6
|Potter County
|-Total Cases
|828
|-Confirmed Cases
|739 (6 new)
|-Probable
|89
|-Negative
|2898
|Cases per 100,000
|5010.3
|Deaths
|19
|Deaths per 100,000
|115
|Tioga County
|-Total Cases
|2269
|-Confirmed Cases
|2052 (5 new)
|-Probable
|217
|-Negative
|7936
|Cases per 100,000
|5589.9
|Deaths
|90
|Deaths per 100,000
|221.7
|Bradford County
|-Total Cases
|3907
|-Confirmed Cases
|3336 (16 new)
|-Probable
|571
|-Negative
|16562
|Cases per 100,000
|6476.8
|Deaths
|69 (1 new)
|Deaths per 100,000
|114.4
|Sullivan County
|-Total Cases
|281
|-Confirmed Cases
|240 (13 new)
|-Probable
|41
|-Negative
|1177
|Cases per 100,000
|4632.4
|Deaths
|11
|Deaths per 100,000
|181.3
|Columbia County
|-Total Cases
|4163
|-Confirmed Cases
|3781 (21 new)
|-Probable
|382
|-Negative
|14641
|Cases per 100,000
|6408.2
|Deaths
|116
|Deaths per 100,000
|178.6
|Montour County
|-Total Cases
|1649
|-Confirmed Cases
|1539 (57 new)
|-Probable
|110
|-Negative
|8980
|Cases per 100,000
|9045.5
|Deaths
|51 (1 new)
|Deaths per 100,000
|279.8
|Northumberland County
|-Total Cases
|6830
|-Confirmed Cases
|6109 (32 new)
|-Probable
|721
|-Negative
|22471
|Cases per 100,000
|7518.5
|Deaths
|294 (1 new)
|Deaths per 100,000
|323.6
|Union County
|-Total Cases
|4056
|-Confirmed Cases
|3510 (17 new)
|-Probable
|546
|-Negative
|23616
|Cases per 100,000
|9028.8
|Deaths
|74 (2 new)
|Deaths per 100,000
|164.7
|Snyder County
|-Total Cases
|2560
|-Confirmed Cases
|2147 (7 new)
|-Probable
|413
|-Negative
|8236
|Cases per 100,000
|6341
|Deaths
|68
|Deaths per 100,000
|168.4
|Centre County
|-Total Cases
|11292
|-Confirmed Cases
|10437 (159 new)
|-Probable
|855
|-Negative
|56969
|Cases per 100,000
|6953.8
|Deaths
|193
|Deaths per 100,000
|118.9
|Clinton County
|-Total Cases
|2496
|-Confirmed Cases
|2279 (9 new)
|-Probable
|217
|-Negative
|7946
|Cases per 100,000
|6461
|Deaths
|52 (1 new)
|Deaths per 100,000
|134.6
Pa. COVID update: Jan. 31, 2021
- NCPA Staff
-
- Updated
NCPA Staff
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
MOST POPULAR
-
Elderly couple charged with felony in connection to alleged thefts from Weis Market
-
Jersey Shore father charged with endangering welfare of children
-
Possible six-inch snow forecast for NCPA region: National Weather Service
-
Lycoming county fugitive apprehended in Harrisburg
-
Woman charged for allegedly falling asleep in vehicle at restaurant drive-thru: PSP Milton
-
New owner plans to maintain traditions at one of downtown Williamsport's oldest stores
-
PSP Montoursville monitoring Facebook page claiming to be Williamsport antifa
-
Dunkin' Donuts opens its first drive-through only location in Central Pennsylvania
-
12-year-old boy shot dead in Potter County, police investigating
-
Judge Lovecchio directs 'phone dump' for Jersey Shore rape accuser
Right Now
26°
Snow
- Humidity: 84%
- Cloud Coverage:100%
- Wind: 10 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:19:35 AM
- Sunset: 05:23:25 PM
Today
Cloudy with snow. Low around 25F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.
Tonight
Cloudy with snow. Low around 25F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.
Tomorrow
Periods of snow. High 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.