Lycoming County 
-Total Cases8090
-Confirmed Cases7068 (30 new)
-Probable1022
-Negative25374
Cases per 100,0007140.4
Deaths208 (1 new)
Deaths per 100,000183.6
  
Potter County 
-Total Cases828
-Confirmed Cases739 (6 new)
-Probable89
-Negative2898
Cases per 100,0005010.3
Deaths19
Deaths per 100,000115
  
Tioga County 
-Total Cases2269
-Confirmed Cases2052 (5 new)
-Probable217
-Negative7936
Cases per 100,0005589.9
Deaths90
Deaths per 100,000221.7
  
Bradford County 
-Total Cases3907
-Confirmed Cases3336 (16 new)
-Probable571
-Negative16562
Cases per 100,0006476.8
Deaths69 (1 new)
Deaths per 100,000114.4
  
Sullivan County 
-Total Cases281
-Confirmed Cases240 (13 new)
-Probable41
-Negative1177
Cases per 100,0004632.4
Deaths11
Deaths per 100,000181.3
  
Columbia County 
-Total Cases4163
-Confirmed Cases3781 (21 new)
-Probable382
-Negative14641
Cases per 100,0006408.2
Deaths116
Deaths per 100,000178.6
  
Montour County 
-Total Cases1649
-Confirmed Cases1539 (57 new)
-Probable110
-Negative8980
Cases per 100,0009045.5
Deaths51 (1 new)
Deaths per 100,000279.8
  
Northumberland County 
-Total Cases6830
-Confirmed Cases6109 (32 new)
-Probable721
-Negative22471
Cases per 100,0007518.5
Deaths294 (1 new)
Deaths per 100,000323.6
  
Union County 
-Total Cases4056
-Confirmed Cases3510 (17 new)
-Probable546
-Negative23616
Cases per 100,0009028.8
Deaths74 (2 new)
Deaths per 100,000164.7
  
Snyder County 
-Total Cases2560
-Confirmed Cases2147 (7 new)
-Probable413
-Negative8236
Cases per 100,0006341
Deaths68
Deaths per 100,000168.4
  
Centre County 
-Total Cases11292
-Confirmed Cases10437 (159 new)
-Probable855
-Negative56969
Cases per 100,0006953.8
Deaths193
Deaths per 100,000118.9
  
Clinton County 
-Total Cases2496
-Confirmed Cases2279 (9 new)
-Probable217
-Negative7946
Cases per 100,0006461
Deaths52 (1 new)
Deaths per 100,000134.6
 

