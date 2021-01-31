Williamsport, PA (17701)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Low around 25F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Low around 25F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.