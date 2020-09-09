COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania
The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for September 9:
Total confirmed cases in each county:
Lycoming: 534
Potter: 22
Tioga: 41
Bradford: 96
Sullivan: 5
Columbia: 779
Montour: 134
Northumberland: 717
Snyder: 164
Union: 391
Centre: 822
Clinton: 145
PA state total: 137, 241
Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.
