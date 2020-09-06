COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for September 6:

Total confirmed cases in each county:

Lycoming: 530

Potter: 22

Tioga: 39

Bradford: 95

Sullivan: 5

Columbia: 752

Montour: 127

Northumberland: 708

Snyder: 156

Union: 386

Centre: 614

Clinton: 141

PA state total: 135,324

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

PA COVID School District Dashboard by Brigid Burkert:

Deaths by Jurisdiction Map:

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19