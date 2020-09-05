NCPA _Covid_Update_ 2020 Black background

COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for September 5

Total confirmed cases in each county:

Lycoming: 525

Potter: 22

Tioga: 39

Bradford: 95

Sullivan: 5

Columbia: 744

Montour: 126

Northumberland: 706

Snyder: 152

Union: 387

Centre: 605

Clinton: 140

PA state total: 134,643

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

PA COVID School District Dashboard by Brigid Burkert:

Deaths by Jurisdiction Map: 
You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19
  • Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
  • Clean surfaces frequently.
  • Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.
  • Wear a mask in any public spaces

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.