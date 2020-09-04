COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania
The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for September 4:
Total confirmed cases in each county:
Lycoming: 513
Potter: 22
Tioga: 39
Bradford: 93
Sullivan: 5
Columbia: 722
Montour: 124
Northumberland: 686
Snyder: 151
Union: 377
Centre: 568
Clinton: 134
PA state total: 133, 731
Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.
PA COVID School District Dashboard by Brigid Burkert:
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
- Clean surfaces frequently.
- Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.
- Wear a mask in any public spaces